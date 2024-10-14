Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 152,390 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 12.5% during the third quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Intel by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 24,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 89,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of INTC opened at $23.56 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

