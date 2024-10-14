Cwm LLC Purchases 13,729 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,632,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTWO opened at $49.49 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

