Cwm LLC Purchases 20,407 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,407 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.26% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,414,000 after purchasing an additional 207,186 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 751,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 382,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,337,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

