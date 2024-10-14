Cwm LLC Purchases 37,412 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 1.27% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 41,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

