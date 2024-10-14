Cwm LLC Purchases 41,712 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,060 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,712 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,328.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 371,724 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $3,718,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 611.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,617 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 54,679 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $54,055,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.9 %

TPR stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.