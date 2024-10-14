Cwm LLC Purchases 8,904 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,472,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in VeriSign by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 881,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48,344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49,967 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,771,000 after purchasing an additional 242,884 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 660,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $188.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $220.91.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

