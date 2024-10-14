Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Objectivity Squared LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $96.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.57 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.