Cwm LLC Sells 13,732 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,732 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in ONEOK by 50.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 40,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.0 %

OKE opened at $96.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

