Cwm LLC Sells 158 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $68.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 44.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

