Cwm LLC Sells 17,960 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,960 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of IPG opened at $31.39 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

