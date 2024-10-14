Cwm LLC Sells 3,167 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1,453.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 798,883 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,618,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 394.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 109,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after acquiring an additional 106,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $85.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $85.44.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.