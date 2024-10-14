Cwm LLC Sells 7,096 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 209,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 63,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 202,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. Roth Capital raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

