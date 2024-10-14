Cwm LLC Sells 743 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 99,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 47,801 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $812,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.