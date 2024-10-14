Cwm LLC Sells 9,866 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,681,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,086,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,580,000 after purchasing an additional 519,641 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $106.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.