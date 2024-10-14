Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

Danaher Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DHR opened at $270.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.27. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

