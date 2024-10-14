DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in DexCom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 13.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

