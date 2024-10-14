Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,362,000 after buying an additional 1,992,827 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,422 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,967,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,063,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,071,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $62.85 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

