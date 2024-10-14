Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.