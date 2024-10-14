Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Trimmed by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $419.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Shares of DPZ opened at $429.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.13 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

