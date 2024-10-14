Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,686,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $20,189,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $429.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.31. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Barclays reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.