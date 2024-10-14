Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 7,070 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 58.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
Shares of TGB opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $747.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.74.
Taseko Mines Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
