Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $642,310.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,718,959.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $642,310.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,718,959.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $192,532.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,165.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,221 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,487 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $116.12 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $116.24. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

