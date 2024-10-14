Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.65.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,868.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

