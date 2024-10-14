Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after purchasing an additional 55,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,275,000 after buying an additional 575,166 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock worth $2,116,671,062. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $127.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

