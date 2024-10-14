Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.69.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

