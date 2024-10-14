Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 7,310 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 64.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 457,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 178,437 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 470,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $8.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.40. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.03.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.