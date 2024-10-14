Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the first quarter worth $5,127,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,454,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,845,000 after purchasing an additional 466,505 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 418.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,981,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 203.4% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF stock opened at $52.90 on Monday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

