Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

