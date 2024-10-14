Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 4,874 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNA. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $20,426,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $10,661,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,221.5% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 246,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 227,860 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,253,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 209,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $44.23 on Monday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.