Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $86.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

