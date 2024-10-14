Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.86 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.91.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

