Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

NYSE:COR opened at $222.56 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.75 and a 52-week high of $247.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

