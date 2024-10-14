Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Dollar General by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $82.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average is $122.22. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

