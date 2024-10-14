Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 699.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,568,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth $2,356,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQE opened at $91.82 on Monday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.