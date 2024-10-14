Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.88.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $145.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

