Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $202,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 201.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Republic International from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

