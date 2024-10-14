Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $247,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after buying an additional 331,096 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $92.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

