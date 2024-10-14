Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $286,000 in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKB. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth $307,157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,415,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 506,347 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,727,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,400,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,998,000 after buying an additional 891,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,235,000.

Shares of ARKB opened at $63.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

