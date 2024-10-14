Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

