Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Roblox by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Roblox by 41.4% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $7,258,304.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,391.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 625,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,331,806. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $41.60 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

