Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,191 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,158,000 after purchasing an additional 432,301 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,632,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,428,000 after acquiring an additional 294,596 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,156,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 279,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,384,000 after acquiring an additional 187,640 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BAP opened at $186.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $187.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $2.9084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

