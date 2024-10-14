Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 Stock Up 0.3 %
BATS:AJUL opened at $26.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.51.
