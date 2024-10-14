Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Price Performance
Shares of BATS JAJL opened at $26.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.46.
