Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 1.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 4.5% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Relx by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Relx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NYSE RELX opened at $46.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $48.91.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

