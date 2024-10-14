Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO opened at $155.09 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

