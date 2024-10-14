Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 661.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VGM opened at $10.50 on Monday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

