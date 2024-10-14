Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 92,894 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $74.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $394.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

