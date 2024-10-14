Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SUSA stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.40. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $121.09.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.