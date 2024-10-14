Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 113 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 47.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.92.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $139.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

