Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 131 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.9% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 106,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $138.87 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

